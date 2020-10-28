JFD supports breast cancer fighters in new way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The month of October is considered Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Jonesboro Fire Department began their own ‘We Fight’ campaign to show their support.
Names taped to the glass represent a person who battles breast cancer. Each day, a new name is taped to the window.
Fire Station 2 driver Bill Vacco said until they began doing this, they didn’t know whether or not a firefighter’s loved ones were battling cancer.
“This gave the opportunity for all of the guys on the department daily, if they had a friend, family member or loved one that they wanted to honor and they wanted to show that we support them, we would do this with the names,” he said.
The trucks have four seats and three firefighters are on each engine, leaving one seat empty.
Vacco said this seat is saved.
“We can put a name on that window, that glass by that empty seat and tell that person, you’re riding with us today and we support you,” he said. “We’re fighting with you and that’s what we’ve done.”
Many people whose names are on the trucks come by to get their pictures taken with them. He said they’re always smiling and happy to see the support.
For the remainder of October, they’ll still post a new name each day to the trucks. Sadly, they have not had a hard time finding names to post.
Vacco said he hopes the fire department will continue the tradition next year or they might come up with another new way to honor those battling breast cancer.
