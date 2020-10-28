Lawrence County nursing home hit with 120 positive cases in two-month span

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 has hit one Lawrence County nursing home hard over the past few months.
Officials with Lawrence Hall Health and Rehab reported the first positive case of COVID-19 on Aug. 28.
Since then, the facility has seen COVID-19 cases among 120 total residents and 62 staff members, per the Oct. 26 report released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
According to officials with Lawrence Hall, the facility can hold up to 150 beds, though that doesn’t mean there are 150 residents in the nursing home.
The good news is that the last positive COVID-19 case was Oct. 16, and all 62 of the staff members have recovered.
President of Lawrence Memorial Hospital Josh Conlee hopes the worst is behind them.
“In the next coming days, we can say that our entire home has been recovered of those active cases we have,” Conlee said. “Our staff has been very diligent about treating our residents that are in their care like their own loved ones. Most of our residents have been here a long time, so they are our families too.”
As it stands now, 21 residents have recovered with 97 active cases and two deaths.
“It just seemed like we were in a race every day,” Kelli Sullens, Temporary Facility Manager at Lawrence Hall, said.
Lawrence Hall has been closed off to the public since March. Sullens said turning away loved ones was a first for her.
“Never in my life have we had to keep our visitors out, keep our families out,” Sullens said. “That has been one of the hardest things for us, to be exhausted with the whole situation, and then add a sickness on top of that with our residents, it’s hard to not be emotional.”
Sullens added that the staff did everything they could to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including isolating the residents who have tested positive and wearing extensive personal protective equipment, among other requirements by the ADH.
Both she and Conlee expressed their gratitude toward the Lawrence County community for their efforts in supporting the residents and staff at Lawrence Hall.
“Our community’s been great,” Conlee said. “We’ve been very thankful for the support we’ve received from the community, not only with thoughts and prayers but with the card campaign that we’ve had. Our residents have really enjoyed that.”
Conlee said schools, churches, and many organizations sent cards to help lift the spirits of staff and residents, with several more in the community providing lunches for staff members.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.