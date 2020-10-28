Local health official speaks out on working frontlines of pandemic

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle has been a physician for 18 years and a Mississippi County Health Officer for six years.
She and her husband both work on the frontlines of the pandemic, and they have to take extra precautions for themselves and their children.
“We’re very careful about what we do, and we don’t want to bring COVID home, or I don’t ever want to orphan my children,” said Dr. Andrews-Pirtle.
Both children have been quarantined at least once since the school year has started, due to them being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says that she, along with other health officers, believe the cases began to spike once schools reopened and athletics resumed.
“We’re seeing that the kids are getting COVID and being quarantined because someone that played sports sat next to them and that got them quarantined because they really cannot social distance at school,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said. “They’re not really six feet apart.”
According to Dr. Andrews-Pirtle, there are no ICU nurses, and beds are constantly staying full, leaving COVID-19 positive patients are having to be transported to hospitals in Craighead County or even further out for treatment.
“We’ve had to send patients as far as Fayetteville, outside of Arkansas, and I don’t think that the people who walk into Walmart without their mask on that live in this county… they don’t see that,” she said.
As of Wednesday, there are 296 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi County.
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle believes there are not enough people taking the pandemic seriously.
“We’ve got to do better. Do not let this become political because we are seeing this every day, we live this every day.”
The holidays are approaching soon, and Dr. Andrews-Pirtle strongly advises against large gatherings for celebrations, to prevent further spread of the virus.
“If you really love your family, love your church, love people that you are around, you need to wait.”
A flu vaccine is strongly advised to remain healthy this winter.
