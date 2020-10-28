Man arrested on drug charges after telling authorities someone shot at him during chase

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) -A Mountain Home man is in trouble after a search of his car uncovered drugs and a gun after he told authorities someone shot at him and his wife during a chase.
According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Mountain Home Police Department went to Baxter Regional Medical Center on Oct. 27 around 11:40 p.m.
Once there, officers learned a man received treatment for a possible gunshot wound.
That man, William Colby Black, told investigators he and his wife left Bentonville, and an unknown vehicle chased them and shot at them.
Investigators noticed that Black repeatedly changed his statements and said in the press release that Black’s claims are under investigation by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Home Police Department, and Arkansas State Police.
“William Black nor his wife were injured, but both of them appeared to be on some sort of stimulant or hallucinogen,” the press release stated.
Later, a search of Black’s car uncovered a bullet hole in the windshield and damage to the weather stripping of the car door.
Authorities believe the damage came from the gun inside the car.
The search also uncovered a Springfield .45 caliber handgun, multiple loose, live .45 caliber rounds throughout the car, along with two empty shell casings and an empty gun magazine.
Also found in the car were two cellophane sleeves containing various pills and a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Investigators arrested Black and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center.
He faces multiple drug charges and a simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms charge.
Black was later released, after posting a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.
