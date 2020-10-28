Mississippi County man sentenced to 65 years in prison in murder case

BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man will spend the next 65 years in prison after a jury on Wednesday sentenced him on a first-degree murder case.
According to a media release from the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office, it took nearly an hour for a jury to convict and sentence Eric Bragg, 39, of Blytheville in the murder case.
Police arrested Bragg in Feb. 2019 after Blytheville police went to the 1200-block of Hearn Street due to a shooting.
Officers found Brittany Sims, 26, of Blytheville dead inside the house.
According to the media release, Bragg accused Sims of having an affair and shot her in an upstairs bedroom.
“When Sims fell, Bragg then shot her twice in the back of the head,” 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.
Bragg received 40 years on the first-degree murder charge, plus a 15-
year sentence for a weapons enhancement charge and a ten-year enhancement for committing the murder in front of two infant children, prosecutors said.
The enhancement sentences will start after Bragg serves the 40-year sentence for the murder.
Ellington said the jury arrived back quickly after hearing the evidence and thanked prosecutors for their work.
“This is the quickest first-degree murder conviction returned that I can remember,” Ellington said. “I appreciate the hard work and all the hours Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Curtis Walker and Gina Knight put during the pandemic to prepare this case so jurors could deliberate so quickly. It is remarkable they were out for only a short time.”
