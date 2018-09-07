More Rain on Thursday

Rain chances stay high tonight and Thursday as a storm system continues to pass through. Rain will be heavy at times and capable of dropping another 1-2 inches by morning. There may be a small break in the rain Thursday morning before light rain picks back up. Temperatures start in the mid-50s Thursday before temperatures drop the rest of the day into the low 50s and upper 40s. Windy conditions will make things worse as gusts could go as high as 35 mph. Lingering clouds are possible Friday, but the sun should return. The weekend stays cool with highs generally near 60 degrees. Another cold front passes on Sunday dropping temperatures to near freezing Monday morning. After Thursday, there aren’t any rain chances through next Wednesday.