Pres. Trump, Sen. Cotton with huge lead in Arkansas Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new statewide poll has Republican incumbents doing well, while two of the three issues on the Nov. 3 general election ballot received positive marks.
Officials with the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas released numbers from the 2020 Arkansas Poll Wednesday.
The poll showed Republican President Donald Trump with a 65-32% lead over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, with three percent saying they would vote for another candidate.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), seeking a second term Nov. 3, has a 75-20% lead over Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., with five percent saying they would vote for someone else.
Another popular topic on the ballot is Issue 1, which involves a half-cent sales tax for roads and highways, is favored by 62% while 38% are opposed.
Issue 2, dealing with term limits, is favored by 60% of voters in the poll, while 40% are opposed.
Issue 3, which deals with the initiative process in the state, is favored by 41%, while 59% are opposed.
The poll also showed good numbers for the GOP.
According to the poll, 44% of people surveyed identified themselves as Republicans, while only 20% identified as Democrats.
The Democratic number is an all-time low, with 29% saying they are also independent.
Officials who worked on the poll say it showed that all but 15% of voters say they closely align with one of the parties.
“In short, not only has Arkansas now fully aligned (about 25 years after most of her Southern peers) but, as we see nationally, almost no one is left in the middle,” Poll Director Dr. Janine A. Parry said in a media release.
The poll also looked at several issues in the state, including culture and politics.
According to the poll, 24% thought healthcare was most important, and 23% thought the economy was the biggest issue Arkansas voters faced today.
Politicians and politics were third at 20%, followed by drugs at 15%.
Pres. Trump held a 58% approval rating in the poll, while 40% disapproved of the President.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson received a 69% approval rating in the poll, while 25% disapproved of the governor.
Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) received a 50% approval rating in the poll, while 27% disapproved. Tom Cotton received a 62% approval rating, while 31% disapproved.
The poll also asked people about the coronavirus pandemic and the response to it by federal, state, and local officials.
The poll showed Pres. Trump with a 59% excellent or good rating, followed by a 54% excellent or good rating by state elected officials.
Local officials had a 60% excellent or good rating, while hospitals and medical centers had a 78% excellent or good rating.
The poll also asked people about their opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to the poll, 44% of Arkansans either strongly or somewhat support the group, while 52% somewhat or strongly oppose the group.
Overall, Arkansas voters may be optimistic about their own life.
The poll noted that 79% believe the state is headed in the right direction, with 17% saying it is headed in the wrong direction, while 84% said their finances are better or the same compared to 2019.
