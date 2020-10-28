Program to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 to receive $50 million launched

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 will provide up to $50 million in funding for the project.
Officials said Wednesday that the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration is working on the plan.
The plan, which comes from federal CARES Act funding, is a business interruption grant for businesses in the personal care, tourism, travel, recreation, and hospitality industries.
According to a media release, it allows for reimbursement for a portion of specific eligible expenses by the businesses from March 1-Sept. 30.
“Arkansas small businesses having 250, or fewer, full-time employees located in Arkansas may seek reimbursement for expenses associated with COVID-19 mitigation or certain listed business interruption expenses due directly to local, state or federal government COVID-19 directives,” officials said.
The grant application period starts Monday, Nov. 16, and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Anyone interested in the program can click here for more information.
