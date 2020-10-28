Red Wolves Raw: Football preps for Troy, Basketball teams continue preseason practice

Red Wolves Raw is extended KAIT interviews & Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State football is back home Saturday afternoon. The 3-3 Red Wolves host 3-2 Troy at 2:00pm on ESPN3. Hear from QB Layne Hatcher & LB C.J. Harris after Tuesday’s practice.
If you missed Monday’s weekly press conference, you can hear from head coach Blake Anderson, offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf, & interim defensive coordinator Nick Paremski.
Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball continue preseason practice. Hear from Mike Balado, Marquis Eaton, Matt Daniel, & Morgan Wallace.
