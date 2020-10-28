Region 8 investigates: JPD body & dash camera video in deadly chase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News has obtained Jonesboro police body and dash camera video from a chase that resulted in a woman’s death.
The investigation began on October 3 after a 911 call initially described as a robbery in progress at the Dollar General, located at 5431 Southwest Drive.
The chase ended with a PIT maneuver from Arkansas State Police, which caused the death of a woman.
Clips for the JPD dash camera video showed the suspect’s vehicle running other vehicles off the road on I-555.
The chase weaved through traffic and reached speeds of 110 mph.
Following the PIT maneuver by ASP, you can hear an officer on the dash camera video state, “Get EMS en route. They’re in the trees.” JPD officers immediately rushed down to the tree line with their guns drawn.
An officer said in the JPD body cam video to “show me your hands,” while another said “down on your knees.”
Guns were recovered as officers secured the scene, but the cashier at Dollar General said she never saw a weapon during the incident.
The suspect’s vehicle was flipped upside down with four people inside. The driver, 35-year-old Lakita Davis, did not survive the crash.
In the JPD body cam video, officers learned that the incident was just a shoplifter case. At that time, another JPD officer said “Are you? Oh, my God. I mean, we’re still covered though, but I mean, wow.”
In another instance, the state trooper said Jonesboro dispatch needed more training when announcing an armed robbery or shoplifting. According to E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the situation has been reviewed and an after-action report has been completed. The report was reviewed by everyone involved in hopes of responding better in the future.
All agencies said, the call came in as an armed robbery, and given the suspects' reaction in traffic, they continued the chase.
Arkansas State Police say the trooper who did the “pit maneuver” remains in an active duty status.
Bill Sadler, Public Information Officer for ASP, said it is the protocol for ASP to conduct an internal review in any use of force incident involving an officer.
At this time, the results of that internal review have not been released.
As far as the other suspects in the car, no further charges will be filed in this case.
