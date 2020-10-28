Report: Federal lawsuit on absentee ballot deadline denied

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A lawsuit in federal court dealing with the deadline for absentee ballots in the November general election has been denied.
According to a report from content provider KATV, the lawsuit was heard Wednesday in federal district court in Little Rock.
Currently, Arkansas law requires absentee ballots must be counted before polling sites close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Night.
Little Rock attorney John Tull asked for an extension into the preliminary injunction for the deadline.
However, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller denied the preliminary injunction, KATV reported.
Attorney’s from both sides of the lawsuit agreed that all valid absentee ballots will be counted on Election Day no matter how long it takes.
