Rezoning for Savannah Hills brings debate at MAPC meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Concerns arose during the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting Tuesday evening over a proposed rezoning at Savannah Hills.
That rezoning request concerns 5.12 acres located west of Dena Jo Drive and north of Craighead Forest Road.
While the actual rezoning from “R-2” multi-family low-density district to “PD-RM” multi-family residential planned development district received a favorable recommendation to full council, it didn’t come without questions from 2 of the commissioners and also several neighbors in the area.
The concerns spanned from developers not having a neighborhood meeting yet and how smaller roads will not being able to handle the traffic the rezoning could bring.
The developers have until Thursday to get it on the full council.
