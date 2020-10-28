TDH reports over 2,400 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health says the state’s total case count has reached 254,220 after reporting 2,446 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional virus deaths in Tennessee.
Of that total, 240,198 cases are confirmed and over 14,000 are considered probable.
Tennessee has also seen a total of 3,241 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 3,000 deaths have been confirmed to be virus related.
TDH says there are 224,822 inactive/recovered cases statewide.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 211 more cases and three more deaths countywide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,004 COVID-19 cases and 569 deaths have been reported in Shelby County.
There are currently 2,907 active cases in Shelby County.
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 7.2 percent.
Shelby County, like much of the U.S., is seeing another spike in cases in recent weeks, sometimes referred to as the fall wave.
On Monday Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday to Monday that number was 404.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are surging.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
