White House: ‘Rapid test and isolate’ Craighead County residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One week ago, when asked what he would do about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson responded by asking “What will Northeast Arkansas do?”
The White House Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday, Oct. 28, had a more succinct answer: “rapid test and isolate.”
According to the task force’s weekly report, Craighead and five other NEA counties remain in the “red zone” for COVID cases. The other counties include Mississippi, Lawrence, Poinsett, Izard, and Baxter.
Craighead was third in the state, behind Pulaski and Washington, with the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks. Jonesboro, Blytheville, and Mountain Home are among the state’s five municipalities in the red zone.
"With Craighead County cases continuing to increase, try a “rapid test and isolate” campaign," the task force recommended. “Incentivize Craighead County residents to come forward to get tested to significantly reduce viral spread and cases within a few weeks.”
The White House task force also suggested the state “have resources set up to support positive individuals who may not be able to isolate within their household. Make the challenge time-limited and focused.”
The task force further recommended the state implement a “different strategy” for reducing transmission.
“What worked in the summer is not working in the fall with cooler weather and considering COVID fatigue,” the Oct. 25 report obtained by ABC News stated.
