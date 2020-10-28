Wynne Rotary Club gears up for Christmas toy drive

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Rotary Club is gearing up for its 6th annual toy drive.
They’ve collected quite a few toys already, but they’re hoping to fill up their whole storage room with enough supplies for over 200 kids in-need.
Volunteers are asking members of the community to come together and donate for a good cause.
Volunteer Joy Shepherd said Wednesday that with the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unsure if they would safely have the toy drive this year.
She says they are moving it to a larger area, where families will have plenty of room to pick their child’s items.
“We are all affected in some way, so we know how important it is to bring smiles to our children’s faces this Christmas, especially more than ever this year,” Shepherd said.
Through the toy drive, each child gets three toys worth $20.
The Rotary club is looking for monetary and physical donations.
They look to serve all genders and ages from infancy to 18 years old, so don’t hesitate to bring in baby toys or makeup pallets, for example, for the older kids.
To find out more information on how to donate, call (870) 238-2702.
You can drop off donations at the Cross County Chamber of Commerce, 1790 N Falls Blvd., Suite 2.
You can also follow the toy drive’s progress by following their Facebook page.
