Arkansas reports 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, Craighead County 5th in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, as Craighead County was again in the top 5 of counties with new cases.
According to state health officials, Arkansas had 109,712 total cases reported as of Thursday. The cases were up 1,072 from Wednesday’s numbers.
Arkansas had 9,466 active cases, up 163 from Wednesday, while there were 1,894 total deaths, up 19.
Of the 19 deaths statewide, several were reported in Region 8. Three deaths happened in Craighead County, while two deaths were reported in Independence County.
State health officials said one death each was reported in Baxter, Clay, and Lawrence counties.
As for new cases, Craighead County was 5th in the state, with 52 new cases.
Garland County was number one, with 108, followed by Pulaski County with 95.
Officials said 98,340 people have recovered from the virus, while 1,381,586 people have been tested so far.
Of those who have been tested, there have been 1,270,906 negative tests.
