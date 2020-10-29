Community COVID-19 cases continue to put dozens of school districts in “red zone”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases around the state has led to increases in areas where school districts are located, a state health group said Thursday.
According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, communities, where 40 school districts are located around the state, have seen 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents in a 14-day period.
The infections are among the people in the community living within the boundaries of the districts and are not limited to students and school employees. Known infections, according to ACHI, include both confirmed and probable cases based on verbal reporting and antigen test results.
For the most updated list of schools that are pivoting to virtual learning, click here.
According to the group, the list of area school districts with a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents for Oct. 13 through 26 include:
- Armorel School District
- Augusta School District
- Bay School District
- Blytheville School District
- Brookland School District
- Buffalo Island Central School District
- Corning Public Schools
- Cross County School District
- East Poinsett County School District
- Gosnell School District
- Greene County Tech School District
- Harrisburg School District
- Highland School District
- Hillcrest School District
- Hoxie School District
- Jackson County School District
- Jonesboro Public Schools
- Lawrence County School District
- Mammoth Spring School District
- Manila School District
- Marion School District
- Marked Tree School District
- Marmaduke School District
- McCrory School District
- Nettleton School District
- Osceola School District
- Paragould School District
- Piggott School District
- Pocahontas School District
- Riverside School District
- Sloan-Hendrix School District
- Trumann School District
- Valley View School District
