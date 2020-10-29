COVID-19 infections force closure of city hall

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Tyronza City Hall is closed until further notice after an unspecified number of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a Thursday, Oct. 29, news release shared on social media, the water department will also be closed.
Calls for police or fire will be routed to Lepanto’s dispatch center. Calls to 911 will still be answered.
City leaders are scheduling someone to do a deep clean on the building while it is closed.
