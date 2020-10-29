Farmers, deputies respond to crash near Tuckerman

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews and farmers responded Thursday afternoon to a crash near Tuckerman after a crash along a county road.
According to a Facebook post from the Tuckerman Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance Service, Tuckerman Fire and EMS went to the crash on Jackson 74 around noon Oct. 29.
The driver, who was taken to a hospital, was able to get out of the vehicle before it became completely submerged, the post noted.
Officials said they received help with responding to the crash.
“Thank you to the farmers who stopped by to help making sure this individual was okay, as well as the sheriffs office for responding to assist,” the post noted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.