Gov. Parson campaigning in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Less than a week until election day and Missouri Governor Mike Parson is campaigning in the Heartland.
He started the day with a couple of stops in Cape Girardeau. He then went to Dexter.
It’s part of what Parson called his “Mike Works” bus tour, in which he’s traveling around Missouri in the days before the election.
On Tuesday, Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway stopped in Cape Girardeau and Malden.
A recent poll from Missouri Scout showed the current Governor Parson with an eight-point lead over Democrat Nicole Galloway.
Galloway is currently the state auditor, and has held the position since 2015.
She is running against Republican incumbent Mike Parson on November 3.
