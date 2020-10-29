Jonesboro, Craighead County, health officials to discuss spike in COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A news conference will be held Friday morning to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Arkansas.
According to a media release from Jonesboro City Director of Communications Bill Campbell, the 10 a.m. news conference will be attended by Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, Jonesboro Medical Director and NYIT Dean Dr. Shane Speights, NEA Baptist CEO Sam Lynd and St. Bernards CEO Chris Barber.
“Each will share their knowledge and experience managing their respective institution’s response to the novel coronavirus,” Campbell said in the media release.
The news conference will be carried live on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC, as well as all of our online apps.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.