2 killed after pickup hits good Samaritans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Bald Knob man, died Wednesday when a pickup truck hit them as they stood on the side of a highway assisting another motorist.
The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Interstate 40 near Mulberry in Franklin County, according to Arkansas State Police.
William Burrow, 59, was one of four people who had gotten out of their vehicles to assist a woman who had been involved in a previous collision.
As they stood on the shoulder of the road, a westbound 2003 Chevy Avalanche ran off the roadway on the left, striking the disabled Ford Focus and pushing it into the pedestrians.
Burrow and Jesse Lowrey, 39, of Copan, Okla. Both died of their injuries.
Two other pedestrians—39-year-old Clint Jones of Dewey, Okla., and 38-year-old Clarissa Hobbs of Fort Eustis, Va.—were taken to two Fort Smith hospitals with unspecified injuries.
The driver of the Ford Focus, 56-year-old Wanda Sarver of Whitley City, Ky., was also injured.
The pickup driver, who was not identified, did suffer any injuries.
According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, the weather was rainy and cloudy, and roads were wet.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.