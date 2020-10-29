Man killed in Hwy. 67 crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:42 a.m. near the 53-mile marker in White County.
Christopher Moya, 29, was northbound when his 2015 Dodge Challenger went into a spin and drove off the right-side of the road.
The car then collided with a tree, partially throwing Moya out of the vehicle.
The roads were wet and conditions were rainy at the time, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.
