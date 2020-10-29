Mississippi Co. offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Health Unit, 1299 N. 10th St. in Blytheville, will host a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru on Friday, Oct. 30.
The drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to noon to anyone, with or without symptoms.
Those who are showing symptoms of the virus or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive are encouraged to get a test.
There are no out-of-pocket expenses to get tested, but ID and insurance may be requested, according to a news release.
As of Thursday, Oct. 28, Mississippi County has reported 2,316 positive cases with 280 active; 68 residents have died.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force lists Mississippi County as one of the state’s 5 “red zones” for infections.
