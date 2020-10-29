Newport RB Tharon Davis commits to Memphis

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greyhound will play college football across the Mississippi River.
Newport senior RB Tharon Davis tweeted Thursday that he committed to Memphis. His play in the backfield and in the receiving game has fueled the Greyhounds to an 8-0 start. Davis had 4 TD in a September 18th win over Lonoke. Tharon rushed for 115 & 3 TD in a September 4th win over Heber Springs.
The Greyhounds look to stay perfect in 2020. They’ll travel to Harding Academy on Friday.
