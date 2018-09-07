No More Rain Chances

Rain, mist, and drizzle will move out later this evening as we transition to a much drier forecast over the next week. Sunshine will greet us Friday with temperatures in the mid-30s as you head out the door. It’ll be a cool afternoon with highs in the 50s. Over the weekend, clouds are possible Saturday even though rain isn’t expected. A cold front brings colder air and breezy winds on Sunday. Temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark by Monday morning. A frost is likely along with a freeze in the Ozarks. The rest of the week looks nice with highs in the 60s.