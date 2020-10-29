Oct. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Oct. 29. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rain chances stay high today as a storm system continues to pass through.
There may be a small break in the rain this morning before light rain picks back up.
Temperatures start in the mid-50s before dropping the rest of the day into the low 50s and upper 40s.
Windy conditions will make things worse as gusts could go as high as 35 mph.
News Headlines
On Wednesday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended Craighead County “rapid test and isolate” to control the spread of COVID-19. This morning, one local pharmacist is weighing in on the suggestion.
A Region 8 man will spend the next 65 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.
Video obtained from police shows just what happened the night a chase that ended in a fatal crash.
