Parks and recreation director reflects on COVID-free, fall sports season

“We went by the rules that were handed down,” Ephlin said. “We did not have problem with people wearing a mask. As far as the teams went, the kids did really well with wearing masks in, they took them off when they played, a lot of them wore them out. Sometimes, you do have to remind a child because they just don’t understand a lot of times the seriousness in it, but I just think that everything went as good is we expected it to.”