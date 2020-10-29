Sun Belt Conference announces new 2021 basketball schedule

By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics | October 29, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:59 PM

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced updates to both men’s and women’s basketball league schedules, moving each to 18-game divisional-only slates.

With the new start date set for Nov. 25, non-conference competition is up to each institution. The conference regular season is set to begin Jan. 1, 2021, and wraps up Feb. 27.

Both teams will play 18-game schedules against divisional foes, culminating with the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments held March 5-8 in Pensacola, Florida.

In the new divisional format, A-State will play four games each versus its West Division counterparts – two home, two away – against Louisiana, ULM, UT Arlington and Texas State in addition to two games against in-state rival Little Rock.

Mike Balado’s men open up the conference slate with four straight road tests, two at ULM and two at Texas State, before opening the home conference schedule versus ULM. Matt Daniel’s squad will open with four home contests versus ULM and Texas State before hitting the road to face the Warhawks.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Red Wolves will host both Little Rock squads for a doubleheader before making the trip to Little Rock for a doubleheader the following Saturday (Feb. 13).

After the regular season, all teams will head down to Pensacola, Florida, for the conference tournaments held at Pensacola State College and at the Bay Center Arena.

Non-conference schedules will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for 2020-21 ticket information.

2020-21 A-State Men’s Basketball Sun Belt Conference Schedule

Friday, Jan. 1 – at ULM

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at ULM

Friday, Jan. 8 – at Texas State

Saturday, Jan. 9 – at Texas State

Friday, Jan. 15 – ULM

Saturday, Jan. 16 – ULM

Friday, Jan. 22 – at Louisiana

Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Louisiana

Friday, Jan. 29 – UT ARLINGTON

Saturday, Jan. 30 – UT ARLINGTON

Friday, Feb. 5 – LOUISIANA

Saturday, Feb. 6 – LOUISIANA

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – LITTLE ROCK [DH w/ women’s game]

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Little Rock [DH w/ women’s game]

Friday, Feb. 19 – TEXAS STATE

Saturday, Feb. 20 – TEXAS STATE

Friday, Feb. 26 – at UT Arlington

Saturday, Feb. 27 – at UT Arlington

2020-21 A-State Women’s Basketball Sun Belt Conference Schedule

Friday, Jan. 1 – ULM

Saturday, Jan. 2 – ULM

Friday, Jan. 8 – TEXAS STATE

Saturday, Jan. 9 – TEXAS STATE

Friday, Jan. 15 – at ULM

Saturday, Jan. 16 – at ULM

Friday, Jan. 22 – LOUISIANA

Saturday, Jan. 23 – LOUISIANA

Friday, Jan. 29 – at UT Arlington

Saturday, Jan. 30 – at UT Arlington

Friday, Feb. 5 – at Louisiana

Saturday, Feb. 6 – at Louisiana

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – LITTLE ROCK [DH w/ men’s game]

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Little Rock [DH w/ men’s game]

Friday, Feb. 19 – at Texas State

Saturday, Feb. 20 – at Texas State

Friday, Feb. 26 – UT ARLINGTON

Saturday, Feb. 27 – UT ARLINGTON

2021 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Friday, March 5 – First Round

G1 (5 p.m.) – No. 8 vs. No. 9 (Pensacola State College)

G2 (5 p.m.) – No. 5 vs. No. 12 (Bay Center Arena)

G3 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 7 vs. No. 10 (Pensacola State College)

G4 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 6 vs. No. 11 (Bay Center Arena)

Saturday, March 6 – Quarterfinal

G5 (5 p.m.) – No. 1 vs. Winner of Game 1 (Bay Center Arena)

G6 (5 p.m.) – No. 4 vs. Winner of Game 2 (Pensacola State College)

G7 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 3 vs. Winner of Game 3 (Pensacola State College)

G8 (7:30 p.m.) – No. 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (Bay Center Arena)

Sunday, March 7 – Semifinal (Bay Center Arena)

G9 (5 p.m.) – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

G10 (7:30 p.m.) – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Monday, March 8 – Final (Bay Center Arena)

G11 (TBD) – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10

2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Friday, March 5 – First Round

G1 (11:30 a.m.) – No. 8 vs. No. 9 (Pensacola State College)

G2 (11:30 A.m.) – No. 5 vs. No. 12 (Bay Center Arena)

G3 (2 p.m.) – No. 7 vs. No. 10 (Pensacola State College)

G4 (2 p.m.) – No. 6 vs. No. 11 (Bay Center Arena)

Saturday, March 6 – Quarterfinal

G5 (11:30 a.m.) – No. 1 vs. Winner of Game 1 (Bay Center Arena)

G6 (11:30 a.m.) – No. 4 vs. Winner of Game 2 (Pensacola State College)

G7 (2 p.m.) – No. 3 vs. Winner of Game 3 (Pensacola State College)

G8 (2 p.m.) – No. 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (Bay Center Arena)

Sunday, March 7 – Semifinal (Bay Center Arena)

G9 (11:30 a.m.) – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

G10 (2 p.m.) – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Monday, March 8 – Final (Bay Center Arena)

G11 (TBD) – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10

