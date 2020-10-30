Arkansas reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, Craighead County sees nearly 50 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There were nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Friday throughout Arkansas, as state officials continue to ask residents to be safe as the weekend approaches.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas saw 1,162 new COVID-19 cases, as well as six additional deaths in the state.
Of the six deaths, four were in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Independence County, while one each was reported in Crittenden and Poinsett counties.
Overall, Arkansas has had 110,874 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began earlier this year. The total number of active cases also went up Friday, with 9,796 reported.
That number was up 330 from Thursday’s figures, while 668 people remain hospitalized due to the virus. State health officials noted that Craighead County was fifth in the state in new cases, with 46 cases reported.
Both health and political leaders in Jonesboro hosted a press conference Friday to talk about the increase in cases in the past few weeks. Officials said at the press conference that Craighead County has been at its highest point since the pandemic began.
Benton County, in Northwest Arkansas, was first with 101 cases, followed by Washington County with 95.
Officials also noted that the state has done nearly 330,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month, with about 12,000 done on Thursday.
Hutchinson said in the tweet that while the numbers Friday were lower than last Friday’s figures, people need to remain vigilant.
“Although our total of new cases today is lower than last Friday, we cannot grow weary in our preventative measures against this virus. As we go into the weekend, let’s all be mindful of the guidance from @ADHPIO on how to have a safe Halloween,” Hutchinson said.
