Arkansas State women’s soccer earns #1 seed for Sun Belt Tournament

The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a respectable 8-1-1 overall record and a 7-0-1 mark in the league for a total of 22 points conference points. A-State will take on the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 4 Appalachian State (4-8-1, 4-6-0) and No. 5 Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-8), Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex, in Foley, Ala.