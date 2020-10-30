Arkansas State women’s soccer earns #1 seed for Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State soccer closes out their regular season with a 3-0 win over Louisiana Sunday (Source: KAIT)
By Miya Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | October 30, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:54 AM

Following a remarkable regular-season finish by the Arkansas State women’s soccer program, the team earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye to the quarter-finals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a respectable 8-1-1 overall record and a 7-0-1 mark in the league for a total of 22 points conference points. A-State will take on the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 4 Appalachian State (4-8-1, 4-6-0) and No. 5 Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-8), Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex, in Foley, Ala.

The Scarlet and Black took two regular-season matches from ULM, defeating the Warhawks 6-1 in the first meeting (Sep. 20) and 3-0 in the second (Oct. 4). The last meeting between A-State and Appalachian State occurred on Oct. 20, 2019, which ended in a double-overtime scoreless draw, in Boone, N.C.

All three rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship tournament will air on ESPN+ as live stats are available at astatestats.com.

