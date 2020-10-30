AWWW! NICU babies celebrate Halloween with hand-made costumes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If these pictures don’t make you smile, look again!
The tiniest patients at Baptist Women’s Hospital in Memphis got in on the Halloween festivities thanks to costumes created by two nurses.
A spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Health Care says the nurses made the costumes in an effort to bring a sense of normalcy to NICU families during a time filled with so much uncertainty because of COVID-19.
The hand-made costumes include Kobe Bryant, Baby Yoda, a Starbucks Frappuccino and even two Baptist doctors -- Dr. Arrindell Jr. and Dr. Arrindell Sr., father-son neonatologists at Baptist Women’s Hospital.
They aren’t the only babies getting in on the fun. Check out the Halloween costumes at another Memphis hospital.
