Candidates compete for House District 55 for the second time

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - House District 55 is up for grabs between incumbent Democratic Representative Monte Hodges and Republican candidate Gary Tobar for the second time since 2018.
Both candidates have different ideas on how they want to tip the scale in this year’s election.
The district covers both Crittenden and Mississippi counties.
When asked what priorities they had for if they were in session, Tobar replied that he has no “private agenda."
Rep. Hodges says his top priorities will be in criminal justice reform, healthcare, and funding Pre-K programs.
The candidates both agreed on continuing the half-cent sales tax to fund state highway projects, saying it is “Impossible to do away with” and “devastating to municipalities."
The candidates also agreed on assisting Blytheville and Osceola on a state level with cleaning up the cities.
An important topic that was discussed was how they would improve the quality of life for District 55.
Rep. Hodges believes that making the district more attractive for young people would keep them there.
“Young people are graduating high school, going to college and not coming back to small communities,” said Hodges. “They want to be in the metropolitan areas, so we have to have quality of life, so you want to make sure it’s safe, you want to make sure they have recreation, and they’ve been in discussion about trying to find funding for a recreational center, so people want to have things to do.”
Tobar says the best way to get people to stay in District 55 is to focus on economic development and bring in more jobs.
“In order for people to stay, you got to give them a reason to stay. In order for people to come you’ve got to give them a reason to come,” said Tobar. “I think one of my main focuses is placing a lot emphasis on jobs, economic empowerment and development which goes back to my “ABCDE” program. A platform that I really identify in the landscape of District 55.”
