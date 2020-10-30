CWL brings shopping spree wish to life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One local teen was taken by surprise Friday after City Water and Light granted his Make-A-Wish.
18-year-old Cameron is a heart-transplant patient who also battles Alpha One Antitrypsin, a rare chronic lung disease.
CWL made Cameron’s shopping spree wish happen Friday with a fun twist, hosting a reverse parade.
Cameron was driven through a lineup of CWL employees standing by the bucket trucks and service vehicles, handing him his shopping spree gifts while he watched safely from the car.
Cameron said he wasn’t expecting the parade, and he’s thankful to everyone who helped grant his wish.
“Thank you, I love you all,” Cameron said.
City Water and Light engineer Dalton Broadaway said giving back like this matters to the employees.
“We raise money to give to different causes around the city, and this is just something we felt we needed to do,” said Broadaway. “We had the ability to do it, and we decided that we needed to.”
Broadaway says this isn’t the first time they’ve helped grant a wish, and it’s always a rewarding experience.
