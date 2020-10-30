ESPN reveals kickoff times for 2020 Sun Belt bowl games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ESPN revealed kickoff times Friday for 35 bowl games including the College Football Playoff.
The Sun Belt will have five bowl tie-ins in 2020, a new deal was signed with ESPN Events through 2025. ESPN Events will hold the first, third and fourth selections and will utilize a flex model to select teams into the following pool of games: Boca Raton Bowl, Camellia Bowl, Cure Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, & New Mexico Bowl.
The New Orleans Bowl will hold the second selection and the LendingTree Bowl will hold the fifth selection.
2020 ESPN Bowl Schedule (Sun Belt pool - all times Central)
December 19th 6:00pm: Frisco Bowl (ESPN)
December 21st 1:30pm: Myrtle Beach Bowl (ESPN)
December 22nd 2:30pm: Idaho Potato Bowl (ESPN)
December 22nd 6:00pm: Boca Raton Bowl (ESPN)
December 23rd 2:30pm: New Orleans Bowl (ESPN)
December 24th 2:30pm: New Mexico Bowl (ESPN)
December 25th 1:30pm: Camellia Bowl (ESPN)
December 26th 11:00am: Cure Bowl (ESPN)
December 26th 2:30pm: First Responder Bowl (KAIT-ABC)
December 26th 2:30pm: LendingTree Bowl (ESPN)
