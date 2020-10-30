ESPN reveals kickoff times for 2020 Sun Belt bowl games

The Sun Belt will have five bowl tie-ins in 2020, a new deal was signed with ESPN Events through 2025. ESPN Events will hold the first, third and fourth selections and will utilize a flex model to select teams into the following pool of games: Boca Raton Bowl, Camellia Bowl, Cure Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, & New Mexico Bowl.