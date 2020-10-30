The Foundation of Arts participates in spooky season with House of Villains

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation of Arts, in the heart of Downtown Jonesboro, is known for producing a wide range of live events, several of which have either than postponed or modify because of the pandemic.
But, their creative minds have not stopped and they are presenting the House of Villains at the Forum Theater.
“It’s the most fun thing to see the community come together no matter what opinion they have about everything else they loved the arts and they love working together on the arts. So, it’s so much fun for all of us to get together, adults and kids alike and just really do something for the community," Executive and Artistic Director for the Foundation of Arts Kristi Pulliam said.
For the last several months, they have found ways to still raise money and offer the community different programs through the arts.
Pulliam says they are used to having fewer events with large crowds, but since they have to social distance, now they have to do more events in order to make a profit.
The Halloween experience is full of evil characters, fabulous costumes and exciting light/sound effects.
It is family-friendly and they also have a cleaning zombie, whose sole purpose is to go behind every small group and clean as they pass through.
They are open on Halloween from 8 to 10 p.m.
You can purchase your tickets here or to learn more about The Foundation of Arts and upcoming events and outreach, click here.
