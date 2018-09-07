Frost and Freeze Possible Monday Morning

A cold front arrives on Sunday stirring up the wind and making things cooler. Highs will be in the 50s instead of the 60s like on Saturday. The wind will be out the north at 10-20 mph. Monday morning is still looking cold with temperatures around the freezing mark. A widespread frost is very likely, while only some areas see a freeze. Highs next week start in the 50s but warm up into the 60s by the middle of the week. 70s are possible later in the week. Besides clouds at times, no rain is in the forecast through next Saturday.