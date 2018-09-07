Great Halloween Forecast

Halloween starts cold with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm up to the 60s by the afternoon. Despite cloud cover at times, Halloween will be dry. The next seven days look dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s falling to the 40s for trick or treating. You’ll need a jacket if you’re going to be spending a lot of time outdoors. A cold front moves through on Sunday. Despite the sun, the wind will bring in cooler air. Temperatures will be near freezing Monday morning. A widespread frost is expected and some a freeze is likely. 50s are expected to start the week, but the 60s will finish it. The 70s are a possibility late next week as our stretch of dry weather continues.