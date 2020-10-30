Harding University president to retire Nov. 30

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) -Harding University officials will begin their search for a new president after the Board of Trustees announced their current president plans to retire next month.
Friday, the Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Bruce McLarty plans to step down on Nov. 30, 2020.
“We are grateful for Dr. McLarty’s service over the past seven and a half years. He has made a powerful impact with his leadership, with an emphasis on community and commitment to living the Harding mission,” said Dr. Robert Walker, chairman of the Board of Trustees for Harding University. “Recent economic and higher education trends have created an extremely challenging business environment that has impacted the institution, leading the board to make a change.”
Dr. McLarty said he plans to finish his tenure by spending time with students, alumni, and other members of the Harding University community at homecoming and on graduation Nov. 21.
“I am deeply grateful to the Harding University Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to serve as Harding’s president for the past seven and one-half years,” said Dr. McLarty. “The University has had a profound impact for good on everyone in my family, and I owe it a debt of gratitude I will never be able to repay.”
Dr. David Burks, who served as president of Harding University from 1987-2013, will take over, beginning Dec. 1.
A new committee will help broaden the search for a new president.
“Dr. McLarty is a dear friend and colleague,” Dr. Burks said. “I appreciate his many contributions to the University over the past seven and a half years. I certainly wish him well during this period of transition in his life. I know he will continue to make wonderful contributions to the Lord’s kingdom in the future.”
