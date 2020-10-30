Jerry Muckensturm to be inducted into Arkansas State Ring of Honor

“I can’t think of a better person than Jerry Muckensturm to represent our 1975 football team into the Ring of Honor,” 1996 Hall of Honor inductee and 1975 starting quarterback David Hines said. “Jerry was a hard-hitting linebacker with a great understanding of the game and played with an intensity that inspired others around him. By the fall of 1975, there was more talent all over the field but none were more legitimate than ‘Muck.’ He pushed the buttons, made the adjustments and focused on the outcome of winning. The best defense we faced all year was in practice and Jerry was the leader of that defense.”