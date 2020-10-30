Jerry Muckensturm to be inducted into Arkansas State Ring of Honor

Former Arkansas State football All-America standout Jerry Muckensturm is slated to become the newest member of the school’s prestigious Ring of Honor when the Red Wolves host ULM on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Muckensturm was a four-year starting linebacker for A-State from 1972-75 and is the program’s all-time leader in tackles (493) while ranking second all-time with 11.7 tackles per game. His induction makes him the 15th member of the Ring of Honor, which is located on the façade of the west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, and he is the first inductee since Ray Brown and Tim Langford were added in 2007.
“I am humbled at the thought of even being considered for such a prestigious award,” Muckensturm said. “I realize that we all stand on the shoulders of others and that we are shaped and molded by the influence, support and example of those closest to us. So, on behalf of my Lord whom I serve, my family whom I love, my teammates whom I respect, my coaches whom I am in debt and the school in which I was educated-Arkansas State, I gladly and humbly accept this award.”
As a freshman in 1972, he was Honorable Mention on the All-Southland Conference team after recording 155 total tackles – second-most in program history. In 1975, he was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America selection, unanimous choice for the all-conference team and was also selected as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. Muckensturm was a starting linebacker in the Coaches' All-American game in Lubbock, Texas, in June 1976.
“The Ring of Honor is the most prestigious accolade associated with our Arkansas State football program, and there isn’t anyone more deserving of this recognition than Jerry Muckensturm,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir. “No one embodies and represents the Arkansas State brand better than Jerry, making him an obvious choice to be the first person to join this exclusive group since 2007.”
Muckensturm was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 1976 NFL Draft and by 1977 was one of the team’s starting linebackers. He started every game and was the leading tackler for the Bears in 1979 and 1980 before being forced to sit out the 1981 season due to a knee injury. Muckensturm finished his NFL career with the Bears by playing in the 1982 and 1983 seasons. In addition to being named to Arkansas State’s All-Centennial Team, Muckensturm was named to the Southland Conference’s All-Decade team for the 1970s.
“I can’t think of a better person than Jerry Muckensturm to represent our 1975 football team into the Ring of Honor,” 1996 Hall of Honor inductee and 1975 starting quarterback David Hines said. “Jerry was a hard-hitting linebacker with a great understanding of the game and played with an intensity that inspired others around him. By the fall of 1975, there was more talent all over the field but none were more legitimate than ‘Muck.’ He pushed the buttons, made the adjustments and focused on the outcome of winning. The best defense we faced all year was in practice and Jerry was the leader of that defense.”
