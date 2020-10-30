Man accused of attempted bank robbery in Sikeston, bank robbery in Charleston, Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to rob a bank in Sikeston on Friday morning and then a bank robbery later in Charleston, Missouri.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer Ryan Smith and Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, a man tried to rob the First Midwest Bank on North Main in Sikeston around 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30.
As officers were investigating, Charleston DPS learned of a bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Charleston around 12:20 p.m.
Both departments shared information to work the cases together to develop a suspect and vehicle description.
They said officers saw the vehicle soon after on Highway 60 between Sikeston and Charleston.
Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston DPS pulled the vehicle over and took the man driving the vehicle into custody around 1 p.m., pending the filing of formal charges.
They believe the same suspect committed both offenses.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.