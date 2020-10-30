Man arrested after ambushing, shooting former employer

Matthew P. Garner, 32, of Sage was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted capital murder and battery-1st degree in connection with an Oct. 2019 shooting in Izard County. (Source: Izard County Sheriff's Office)
October 30, 2020

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Authorities with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police have arrested a man after they say he ambushed and shot another person.

According to a Facebook post, law enforcement arrested Matthew P. Garner, 32, at his home in Sage on Friday.

According to the post, Garner went to a home on Knob Creek Road in Melbourne on Oct. 28, 2019.

Once there, Garner ambushed and shot the victim three times as the victim left for work.

Garner had reportedly been employed at Sonic before being dismissed by the victim.

He faces several charges, including attempted capital murder, a Class Y felony, and battery first-degree, a Class B Felony.

A $500,000 bond has been set in the case, while no court date was given.

