Man arrested in child sexual exploitation case

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he had sexually explicit images of young children on his desktop computer.
Authorities arrested David Shannon Canady, 39, of Batesville on Oct. 28 on suspicion of three counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit, special agents with the Arkansas Attorney General’s office went to Canady’s home in Batesville on Oct. 28.
The agents said they spoke with Canady about the situation.
“Canady invited us into his home and agreed to speak with us regarding internet activity. Canady agreed to allow (Special Agent) to preview his desktop computer, which was in the living room of his home, for any files that may contain child sexual exploitation material,” the affidavit noted.
“(Special Agent) noted several files containing underage children that were not related to Canady.”
Agents later used a forensic tool on the computer and found dozens of images of child sexual exploitation material, the affidavit noted.
Canady received a $30,000 bond Friday, and he will be arraigned in circuit court.
