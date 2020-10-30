Maynard HS receives shopping spree from Academy Sports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three weeks after William Kary had his fishing equipment stolen, the Maynard High School Fishing Team received a surprise from Academy Sports in Jonesboro.
According to Kary’s mother, Audrey, this was a “long-kept secret” from the fishing team.
They were told they were going to Jonesboro for a casting competition, but instead, the bus pulled into Academy Sports.
Academy Sports presented the fishing team with $2,000 to shop for new fishing equipment.
Maynard High School Counselor Adam Blackwell said it’s great to know that there is someone always willing to help a person in need.
“We’re very appreciative of Academy Sports for doing this and also for Randolph County Sherriff’s office for doing their part, once again, just very thankful,” Blackwell said.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office also received a $2,000 gift card for helping William Kary get equipment for his fishing tournament.
