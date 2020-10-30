No visitors allowed at county jail, again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those with friends and family members incarcerated in the Craighead County Detention Center will have to wait a while before they can visit them.
The sheriff’s office announced Friday that all visitations are canceled until further notice due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to the news release, the decision affects inmates in both the juvenile and adult facilities.
The decision comes nine days after the sheriff’s office reinstituted inmate visitations with a series of restrictions and requirements, including limiting the amount of time and mandatory temperature checks of all visitors.
