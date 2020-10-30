School backs librarian as she battles breast cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A librarian at the Westside Elementary School is battling breast cancer, but she has lots of support from the students she’s impacted.
Students at Westside Consolidated School District used bake sales and even fundraisers to help the elementary librarian, Dena Fort.
“They’ve made me cry, but it’s always been tears of thankfulness and gratefulness,” Fort said.
Fort has been in education for over two decades. This summer, she transitioned into being a librarian.
“And then about three weeks later, I had an infection, and I had to go to the doctor, and he said, ‘Well, I’ll give you an antibiotic. I think it’s fine, but I want you to get a mammogram anyway,’” she said.
That’s when Fort found out she had breast cancer. Her students got busy trying to figure out ways to help her.
“We had a bake sale to raise money for Mrs. Fort so that she can use that to get through her cancer,” seventh-grader Vada Watkins said.
T-shirt sales, pink ribbon sales, and more helped to raise money for Fort. She said she feels the love show from her students.
“The students, they’re just amazing, the faculty. I’m sorry, I’m going to cry. They’re all just so, so amazing, so much love,” Fort said.
Friday night’s pink out football game will be in her honor.
Another student, Mattyx Cureton, said she means a lot to everyone.
“Mrs. Fort, I love you a lot, and you’ve taught me so much about reading but not just about reading. You taught me how to be a better person and shaped me into the person who I am today,” she said.
Fort has been away from school for six weeks but plans to return Monday.
