Willie Nelson show at Orpheum postponed again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Willie Nelson & Family concert originally scheduled for Nov. 16, 2020 at the Orpheum will be rescheduled for a 2021 date, according to a Facebook post by the Orpheum.
The public will be updated via email and the Orpheum’s website will be updated as soon as a new date is confirmed.
All ticket purchases will be honored at the rescheduled performance. The theatre asks you to keep your ticket for entry into the 2021 show.
You can find the most updated information about the Orpheum Theatre Group’s coronavirus precautions at https://orpheum-memphis.com/plan-a-visit/coronavirus-precautions-and-information/.
For questions, email info@orpheum-memphis.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.