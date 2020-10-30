Work on I-55 bridge in Memphis slated

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The work by Tennessee Department of Transportation crews on the I-55 Mississippi River bridge at Memphis will have roads blocked off on the Arkansas side on Sunday.
According to a media release from ArDOT, TDOT will be closing all lanes of I-55 between the I-40/I-55 interchange and the Mississippi River at mile markers 0 and 4 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for maintenance work.
Crews will be detouring traffic to I-40 eastbound, with roads on the Arkansas side closed.
“The entrance ramps for I-55 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (Highway 38), E. Broadway Ave. (Highway 70), and Bridgeport Rd. will also be closed through the duration of the work,” ArDOT said.
Officials are asking drivers to be careful when driving in the area.
