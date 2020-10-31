A-State women’s cross country repeats as SBC champions, Pascoe wins overall men’s title

In the men’s race, A-State began in fourth through the first 1000 meters before moving up to third, where it would finish. Bennett Pascoe led the Red Wolves throughout and was in 10th overall through 1K. At the 4K split, Pascoe had then inched closer to the lead pack, holding strong in third place just ahead of teammate Lexington Hilton. Once the runner crossed the 7K mark and headed down the final stretch, Pascoe pulled ahead of the leaders and used his closing speed to claim the first men’s individual title in program history. He would also go on to be named the Sun Belt Men’s Runner of the Year.