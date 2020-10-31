Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Little Rock on Halloween

A-State kept the momentum going in the second, leading 5-1 early until the Trojans inched closer and tied things up at 9-9. Little Rock would keep it close from that point until the end of the set but never took a lead. An ace by Ryley Gill made it 20-18 before Little Rock began matching the Red Wolves point for point. Kills by Madison Brown gave A-State set point on two occasions, but the Trojans would tie it up at 25. Then, back to back kills by Davenport ended the set for the Scarlet and Black.